Canelo Alvarez is planning to return on May 7, and the leading contender at the moment does appear to be current WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo, who would come up to 168 lbs to challenge for Canelo’s undisputed championship.

But Canelo sometimes throws curveballs, as we’ve seen time and again and discussed ahead of everything he does. It was just recently he intended to make a move to cruiserweight to challenge WBC titlist Ilunga Junior Makabu, before that fell apart due to Makabu having to make a mandatory defense against Thabiso Mchunu, which Makabu won on Jan. 29.

While Makabu could, in theory, fight Canelo on May 7, it seems that plan is out the window for now, and two other names along with Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) are thought to have been in the mix, Gennadiy Golovkin and Dmitry Bivol.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) has the IBF middleweight title, and of course a lot of history with Canelo. The two fought in 2017 and 2018, going to a controversial draw and then a controversial Alvarez majority decision win. GGG is past his best days, but there’s still interest in the trilogy bout, and it may still be the actual biggest fight Canelo can do.

Bivol (19-0, 11 KO) has the WBA light heavyweight title, and if Canelo decides that going undisputed at 175 lbs is what’s next on his agenda, it would be a good place to start.

Stressing again that all signs are pointing to Charlo being next for Canelo, that’s not the question. As a fan, who do you want to see Canelo fight in May? Who should be his opponent? What would your pick be?