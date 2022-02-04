Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson official for March 19th at Los Angeles’ Galen Center

Los Angeles is going to be extremely crowded come March 19th. Golden Boy has revealed that their previously revealed clash between Vergil Ortiz Jr and Michael McKinson will land at L.A.’s Galen Center.

That’s the same evening Jermell Charlo rematches Brian Castano for all the super welterweight marbles at The Arena Formerly Known as Staples Center, for those unaware. Showtime has yet to actually make an official announcement despite tickets already being on sale.

The press release doesn’t actually call this an eliminator, but I feel like there’s no way it isn’t. Ortiz (18-0, 18 KO) is the WBO #1 welterweight contender, McKinson (21-0, 2 KO) the #3. Not that I’d complain if the winner was ordered to fight #2 Jaron Ennis, of course.

In any event, it’s still a highly intriguing battle between a lethal young boxer-puncher and a highly adept technician. Intriguing enough to skip Charlo-Castano 2? Probably not, but at least DAZN lets you go back and rewatch things whenever you want.

“I am excited to return to Los Angeles, my home away from home,” said Vergil Ortiz, Jr. “I have been training in Southern California for my entire career and can’t wait to put on a big show for all my SoCal fans. I am taking on an undefeated, world-ranked opponent in McKinson, but I am ready to show the world that I belong at the top of the division and am ready for a world championship title shot.”

“Firstly, I want to thank everyone behind securing me this opportunity,” said Michael McKinson. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t wait to take America by storm. Vergil Ortiz, Jr. is an unbelievable talent that’s captured the eyes of everyone, but I’m about to come with a whole new box of problems. This fight changes my life, but winning this changes my future. This is huge for me, my family and everyone around me, I’ll give it everything.”