O’Shaquie Foster vs Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov eliminator joins Edwards-Waseem on March 18th

Whoever wins between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson on April 30th, odds are his next opponent will be decided here. O’Shaquie Foster is set to face Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov in a WBC super featherweight final eliminator on Probellum’s March 18th Sunny Edwards vs Muhammad Waseem card.

Foster (18-2, 11 KO) hasn’t seen action since violently stopping Miguel Roman in November 2020. He subsequently attempted to separate from longtime promoter Lou DiBella, prompting a breach-of-contract lawsuit. Despite my best attempts, I can’t seem to find news of how that ended, though Foster did manage to link up with Probellum late last year.

Born in Tajikistan, the 26-year-old Yaqubov has spent the entirety of his six-year pro career fighting in his current home base of Russia. his biggest win to date came via one-sided decision over Abraham Montoya, and he last saw action in September.

It’s a question here of whether Foster can fight up to his impressive best after so long out of the ring, which makes it the most interesting fight of the night by default. Early predictions?