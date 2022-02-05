Boxing is back in the UK, with a big show from Cardiff headlined by Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams in a 12-round middleweight fight, and featuring Claressa Shields defending three middleweight titles against Ema Kozin in the co-feature.
Live coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with the fight available on PPV in the United States, and airing on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
We’ll have updates throughout the show, including round-by-round for Eubank-Williams and Shields-Kozin in this stream:
Along with the top two fights, we’ll also see several more bouts, including Caroline Dubois’ pro debut and a return for Otto Wallin. We’re listing the full card here, but those last few fights or some set of three or whatever probably won’t air.
Full Card (PPV, 3:00 pm ET)
- Chris Eubank Jr (31-2, 23 KO, -310) vs Liam Williams (23-3-1, 18 KO, +240), middleweights, 12 rounds
- Claressa Shields (11-0, 2 KO, -2500) vs Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KO, +1000), middleweights, 10 rounds, for Shields’ WBC, WBA, and IBF titles
- Chris Jenkins (22-4-3, 8 KO, -250) vs Julius Indongo (23-4, 12 KO, +200), welterweights, 8 rounds
- Caroline Dubois (debut, -4000) vs Vaida Masiokaite (2-14-4, 1 KO, +1300), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Harlem Eubank (12-0, 4 KO, -5000) vs Viorel Simion (22-7, 9 KO, +1300), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Otto Wallin (22-1, 14 KO, -3000) vs Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2, 4 KO, +1200), heavyweights, 8 rounds
- Samuel Antwi (13-1, 6 KO, -450) vs Conah Walker (10-0-1, 3 KO, +330), welterweights, 10 rounds
- Rhys Edwards (11-0, 4 KO, -1800) vs Ruslan Berchuk (13-13, 4 KO, +900), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Steve Robinson (4-0, 3 KO, -3000) vs Shane Gill (0-1, 0 KO, +1100), heavyweights, 4 or 6 rounds
