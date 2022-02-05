Boxing is back in the UK, with a big show from Cardiff headlined by Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams in a 12-round middleweight fight, and featuring Claressa Shields defending three middleweight titles against Ema Kozin in the co-feature.

Live coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with the fight available on PPV in the United States, and airing on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

We’ll have updates throughout the show, including round-by-round for Eubank-Williams and Shields-Kozin in this stream:

Along with the top two fights, we’ll also see several more bouts, including Caroline Dubois’ pro debut and a return for Otto Wallin. We’re listing the full card here, but those last few fights or some set of three or whatever probably won’t air.

Full Card (PPV, 3:00 pm ET)