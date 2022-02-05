Carlos Cuadras and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will meet for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title tonight on DAZN, with main card coverage kicking off at 8 pm ET.

John Hansen will be here with live updates and discussion in the comments section of this post. There are prelim fights, with those kicking off at 6 pm ET on DAZN and various social media platforms.

Along with Cuadras-Rodriguez, which is a fight our staffers are split on, Jamie Mitchell will defend her WBA bantamweight title against Carly Skelly, plus the return of featherweight Raymond Ford and more.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET)

Elijah Garcia (9-0, 8 KO) vs Tony Hernandez (6-11-2, 4 KO), catchweight (164), 6 rounds

Adam Stewart (12-1-1, 8 KO) vs Alvin Davie (6-2, 5 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Aaron Aponte (4-0, 2 KO) vs Louis Jourdain (2-0, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)