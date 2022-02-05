Keith Thurman makes his return to the ring tonight, facing Mario Barrios in a FOX PBC pay-per-view main event from Las Vegas.

Thurman hasn’t fought in nearly three years, and both he and Barrios are coming off of losses with a lot to prove in a welterweight division where one big win tonight by either man could lead to another big time fight later this year.

Live coverage will begin when the PPV goes live at 9 pm ET. Wil Esco will be on the round by round call for all four fights in this stream:

The main card will also feature Leo Santa Cruz returning against Keenan Carbajal, Jesus Ramos taking on Vladimir Hernandez, and Luis Nery facing Carlos Castro, all set for 10 rounds.

There will also be prelims starting at 7 pm ET on FOX. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (PPV, 9 pm ET)