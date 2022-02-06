 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thurman vs Barrios full fight video highlights: Keith Thurman returns with decision win over Mario Barrios

Keith Thurman returned with a strong win over Mario Barrios tonight in Las Vegas.

By Scott Christ
Keith Thurman returned with a strong win over Mario Barrios on FOX PPV
Keith Thurman made a successful return to the ring tonight in Las Vegas, winning a deserved wide decision over Mario Barrios in the 12-round welterweight main event of the FOX PBC pay-per-view event.

Thurman, 33, probably wasn’t quite at peak form, but that’s to be expected given he hadn’t fought in three years, and if he looked slower than he used to, that’s probably to be expected due to the layoff and the fact he’s not 28 or anything anymore.

But for the most part, Thurman (30-1, 22 KO) had his way in this fight, winning on scores of 117-111, 118-110, and 118-110 over Barrios, who falls to 26-2 (17 KO) with his second straight loss, this one in his debut bout in the 147 lb division.

For what it’s worth, Bad Left Hook scored the fight even wider, with two separate cards of 119-109 for the former titleholder.

We’ll have more on the fight shortly, but for now, some highlights from the fight:

