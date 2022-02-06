Floyd Mayweather becomes the new Rob Lowe at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

You may remember a couple years ago at the NFC Championship, actor Rob Lowe became an internet sensation by attending the game and wearing a cap that supported neither the Green Bay Packers nor the San Francisco 49ers, but instead the National Football League:

Rob Lowe just rooting for a good game and success of the league pic.twitter.com/bPERC9oCGa — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 20, 2020

Just over two years later, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, attending the annual useless Pro Bowl,

That shot doesn’t capture it, but Mayweather is also wearing an NFL t-shirt, so in all reality, you have to say Floyd is the true #TBE of NFL supporters:

(H/T Greg Beacham)

Floyd never just equals something. He always wants to go bigger. You must respect it. Hard work, dedication.

Mayweather hasn’t been in a ring for a fight that counted since his 2017 win over UFC star Conor McGregor, though he has since competed in notable (that’s one word for it) exhibitions with Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul.

Recently, he’s been tied to a possible exhibition with a person called “Money Kicks.” Talk on that front has seemed to go quiet, but I wouldn’t count it out.

If anyone’s still waiting on Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO) to have a legitimate fight again, that you can probably count out, as Floyd is about to turn 45 later this month, and when you can make a lot of money without risking actual damage, there’s no reason to have a legitimate fight. Mayweather has nothing more to prove in boxing.