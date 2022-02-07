Eddie Hearn reaffirms Devin Haney’s willingness to go to Australia to fight George Kambosos Jr

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn took some time to talk to Fight Hub TV about the ongoing talks to stage a lightweight title fight between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney. Hearn says money has largely been the hold up from getting this fight over the line thus far, and assures everyone that if the fight doesn’t happen it won’t be because Haney priced himself out of the fight.

“It’s just money,” Hearn said about why Haney-Kambosos hasn’t been finalized. “George Kambosos has had a really big win. He feels that he’s got financial expectations of a certain level and Devin’s ready to go to Australia. Devin did some media last week, just wanted to make it clear that everybody knew that Devin ain’t pricing himself out, Devin’s aware of the opportunity presented in front of himself.

“Devin’s ready for that fight. He wants to become undisputed and George should want to become undisputed. George Kambosos has no fear of anyone, he boxed Teofimo Lopez, he won that fight. (Haney-Kambosos) is the fight to make and hopefully we can get it done.”