Robert Easter Jr shot three times in robbery, expected to survive

Toledo’s WTOL 11 reports that former lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. suffered three gunshot wounds while fleeing from an armed robber, who wound up taking “two gold chains, three diamond rings and Easter’s cell phone.” Easter underwent surgery “to remove bullet fragments,” though his father tells Golden Boy’s Ernie Gabion that there’s nothing “life threatening.”

Easter (23-1-1, 14 KO) edged out Richard Commey to claim the IBF title in 2016, then defended it three times before falling short against Mikey Garcia. The 2012 Olympic alternate has not fought since February of last year, when he ended a 16-month layoff with a solid decision win over Ryan Martin. The victory was his second at 140 pounds after a narrow victory over Adrian Granados.

The prognosis seems good, though it remains to be seen how this will affect his boxing career. We’ll pass the news along to you as we hear it.