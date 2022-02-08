George Kambosos says DAZN not interested in backing Devin Haney fight

While there’s still no firm word on when unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr will be making his ring return, nor whom it’ll come against, Kambosos has thrown a douse of cold water on the prospects of a fight against WBC titleholder Devin Haney, announcing on Twitter that not even Haney’s own broadcaster (DAZN) is looking to back that particular fight.

“The kids shit scared & his own broadcaster won’t back him because he ain’t bringing subscriptions,” Kambosos wrote. “Cold hard truth. Poor kid did like 500 tickets in his last fight! No lie I was there. It was his own damn hometown too (laughs). I did more in my pro debut at a local club. Embarrasing.”

However you want to take Kambosos statement, it surely doesn’t signal positive momentum in negotiations to stage their fight. In fact, current rumors around the boxing world seem to indicate that DAZN is much more interested in staging a fight between Kambosos and Ryan Garcia, who is currently scheduled for an April 9 fight against Emmanuel Tagoe.

The working theory behind this idea is that DAZN presumably wants to leverage Garcia’s big social media following into subscribers for their streaming service, whereas Haney has not proven to be much of an attraction despite his talent. How this all plays out is anybody’s guess at this point and boxing is known for its unpredictability at times, so we’ll just have to see how things continue to develop in the 135-pound division.