Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas official for April 16th in Arlington

We knew it was coming, but now we’ve got a date. Errol Spence Jr. has announced that he’ll face fellow welterweight titlist Yordenis Ugas on April 16th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

No word yet as to broadcasting arrangements, but I’d put money on it being a PPV.

As I stated last time, this is the most meaningful fight the division has to offer outside of the one we’ll never, ever get. Spence (27-0, 21 KO) will undoubtedly be the favorite, but the last couple years have been one setback after another; he’s fought just once since his 2019 war with Shawn Porter while weathering both a car accident and an eye injury. Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) has more than proven his skills and grit, and this might be the best shot he’ll ever have at toppling “The Truth.”

We’ll bring word on the TV and undercard situations as soon as we hear it. For now, let’s just sit here and cross our fingers that the matchup can survive unscathed for two months.