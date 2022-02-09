Eddie Hearn unsure about signing Terence Crawford, doesn’t know if he has big fights to offer

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn fields some questions from Fight Hub TV about his rumored interest in possibly signing free agent Terence Crawford. Hearn acknowledges that he’s had a couple of conversations with Crawford’s team but doesn’t suggest anything is imminent and even goes on to say that he’s not certain he can deliver the kind of fights Crawford would want for the amount of money he’ll want. Check out some of what Hearn had to say below.

Hearn on rumored negotiations to potentially sign Terence Crawford

“I’ve had a couple of chats with his management. The problem Top Rank had is they couldn’t deliver him the fights, I’m in the same position, being quite honest. Can I deliver him the fights that generate money, the fights that give him legacy, the fights that interest him? I’m not sure. So we have to really look at that and say ‘can we deliver for him on the level that he wants to, probably financially, and that’s the problem that Top Rank had.

“Terence Crawford is an amazing fighter, pound-for-pound great, but he needs a dance partner, and unfortunately for Terence, a lot of those dance partners are on PBC who will want to tie him into a long term deal for giving him that opportunity. Terence probably doesn’t want to play that game so we’ll see what happens.”

On if signing Crawford would absolutely prevent a fight against Errol Spence

“I don’t think Errol Spence really wants to fight Terence Crawford in all honesty. I think he’s gonna fight Ugas — those guys have just got to lose a little bit of a chip on their shoulder to think they’re bigger than each other. Like it’s a 50/50 split, of course it is. ‘Oh, I did more PPVs’ — fuck, like neither of you are massive draws on your own. Fight each other if you want to prove who’s the best if you truly believe you can win. Unfortunately in boxing you don’t see that very much.”