Canelo Alvarez nearing two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn to face Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin

Pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez looks like he has 2022 worth looking forward to as ESPN cites its sources who indicate the Mexican star is close to finalizing a two-fight deal with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn which would feature bouts against Dmitry Bivol and a third fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. The proposed deal is said to be worth around $85M which would also return Canelo back to the DAZN streaming service.

If the deal goes through Canelo is expected to move back up to light heavyweight to challenge Bivol for his WBA world title on May 7th for Cinco de Mayo weekend. Should Canelo get through that fight with a win, he would then move back down to 168lbs to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Golovkin, with a September 17th fight date targeted.

Canelo is most recently coming off an emphatic win over Caleb Plant to become the first ever undisputed super middleweight, and has shown an ability to move throughout weight classes as needed to cement his legacy. And while this deal has not yet been signed, sealed, and delivered, it’s strongly rumored to be nearing the finish line and I don’t think we’ll get many complaints from fans.