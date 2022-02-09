In the second-biggest Canelo news of the day, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and his brother Ricardo are bringing their restaurant to the United States.

Back in 2018, the Alvarez brothers first launched El Pastor Del Rica Taqueria in Zapopan, outside of Guadalajara, Mexico. Now, Ricardo Alvarez tells Telemundo 20 in San Diego that the first US branch of their restaurant is scheduled to open in April or May.

The new location will be in Chula Vista, CA, just south of San Diego. They’ll be located in what used to be an auto parts store, a little less than eight miles from the US-Mexico border.

Having never been to Guadalajara, I can only speculate on the quality of food based on menu photos from their website. My opinion? It looks pretty good! The only English language review on Yelp says “This place is great.” As reviews go, it’s a small sample, but a positive one.

I’m no expert restaurateur, but I suspect business will be booming. Demetrius Andrade, David Benavidez, Zurdo Ramirez, Jermall Charlo, and countless others will no doubt be lined up out the door, demanding a seat at Canelo’s table.

Personally, I’d love to try it out if I’m ever in the area. But, not knowing the details of any random testing policies that Vox Media might have, I’ll probably stick with a vegetarian option. Better to be safe than sorry.