Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set to officially announce their April 23 fight in London today, as the heavyweight stars meet up at their first press conference.

The event will stream live in the video up top in this post starting at 9 am ET.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) is making a mandatory defense of his WBC heavyweight title, a shot that Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) has waited on for some time, and nearly threw away when he was upset by Alexander Povetkin in 2020.

Whyte got his revenge in a rematch against Povetkin 11 months ago, then pulled out of a planned October bout last year with Otto Wallin, claiming a shoulder injury. Fury had been ordered by the WBC to face either the interim champion or Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship of the world. Usyk was already known to be tentatively set for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, and Whyte already had the interim title.

Fury last fought in October, stopping Deontay Wilder in an instant classic heavyweight title brawl.

The fight will take place on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, and air on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States. Both men are known to talk some pretty heavy smack when you put a microphone in their hands, so today’s presser could be pretty lively.