Ryan Garcia’s return is set, as the much-hyped and much-doubted lightweight prospect will return to the ring in an April 9 main event on DAZN, facing Emmanuel Tagoe in a 12-round bout.

Garcia and Tagoe will make it fully official today, and give their thoughts at the kick-off press conference, which will stream live in the video up top at 6:30 pm ET.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) hasn’t fought since Jan. 2, 2021, when he beat Luke Campbell, coming off the canvas to stop the former Olympic gold medalist for a career-best win. Set dates with Javier Fortuna and Joseph Diaz Jr both fell through last year, and April’s bout will end a 15-month inactive run for the 23-year-old star.

Tagoe (32-1, 15 KO) will be a major underdog. The 33-year-old veteran from Ghana has been on the fringes of real contender status in the division for years now, fighting almost exclusively in his home country. He didn’t exactly turn a bunch of heads with his last bout, a Nov. 2020 majority decision win over Mason Menard in Florida. But this is a huge opportunity for him, obviously.