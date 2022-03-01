Ryan Garcia: Canelo Alvarez knows why I left Eddy Reynoso as other fighters have

After news broke that lightweight Ryan Garcia was splitting with highly-touted trainer Eddy Reynoso, it certainly raised a few eyebrows. After all, Reynoso is probably the hottest trainer in the world right now due to his outstanding work with pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, but it was Garcia who intimated that Reynoso just didn’t have the time to commit to him.

Canelo would recently make public comments saying that Reynoso has all the time in the world for fighters who apply themselves to a dedicated training regimen, and that apparently struck a chord with Garcia. Now, according to Garcia, it wasn’t only him who Reynoso was absent for, as he rattles off some others who he says dealt with the same situation as him.

“Canelo doesn’t know the facts,” Garcia posted on his Twitter page. “The first camp I had with Eddy went great then everything went bad. He only showed up two weeks before Fonseca fight and that’s when I first asked my manager to talk to him about finding a new trainer. Vergil Ortiz left (because) Eddy never showed.

“Frank Sanchez had a fight where Eddy only showed up the day of the fight, so ask Canelo to explain that! Let’s stop the back and forth and focus on the fights at hand...btw got nothing but respect for Eddy it’s just the truth.

Garcia would then make another post where he says that Reynoso’s chronic absences wasn’t even the biggest reason why he made the change, despite originally citing that as being the catalyst for change.

“The truth is that’s not even the main reason I (decided) to part ways. Canelo knows why, I’m just going to keep it to myself and focus on the fight I have,” Garcia continued.

If Garcia himself acknowledges that Canelo knows the real reason why he left Reynoso, one would presumably have to think a lot of it stems from Canelo’s public shaming of Garcia last fall.