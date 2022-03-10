Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez: Stevenson not concerned about Valdez getting help from Canelo

With junior lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson set to unify titles with Oscar Valdez on April 30, Stevenson chats with Fight Hype about some of his thoughts on the fight. In particular Stevenson responds with his thoughts on what Valdez may try to bring to the table considering he trains alongside Canelo Alvarez. With that question posed to him, Stevenson made a bold proclamation. Check out some excerpts below.

Stevenson on Valdez training with Canelo and if he might try to implement some of his style in their fight

“I’m gonna say this, and people are gonna hate me for saying this — I don’t care ‘cause I’m bold, I take risks, I’m a risk-taker, I say what’s on my mind — I feel like if Canelo was my weight, I feel like I would beat Canelo. I feel like my style, distance, I’m a boxer. Same way Floyd picked him apart, I would do the same. So that’s my honest opinion, people can take it how they want to. So Canelo can tell him whatever he want.”

On what a win over Valdez would mean to him

“I feel like you should put me on the pound-for-pound list. I feel like I’m one of the best fighters in boxing after I dismantle him, and I’m telling ya’ll come April 30th I’m gonna put on a show.”