Five men facing murder charges for 2012 slaying of Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho

It’s been nearly ten full years since the untimely death of legendary Puerto Rican champion Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho, but the case of his unsolved murder has finally seen some progress as five men have now been formally charged with the 2012 killing.

Three of the five suspects were already serving federal sentences for unrelated crimes, and were flown from Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico to make an appearance in court relating to their impending trial. The forth suspect was arrested in same city where Camacho was killed, while the fifth sits in local Puerto Rican prison on another unrelated charge. Two other suspects in the case were reportedly killed in separate instances between 2013 and 2015.

Prosecutor Janet Parra says she cannot reveal the motive nor the evidence against the suspects at this moment in time, but her office says they’re satisfied with the arrests they’ve made in the case after pursuing many dead end leads. Camacho’s mother also expressed her satisfaction to have some closure on her son’s murder, saying she believes justice has been done even before the trial has concluded.

“They gave me justice,” Camacho’s mother said. “I can sleep in peace. I can eat and drink a little cup of coffee in the morning.”

Camacho was a standout figure in the sport of boxing during the course of his career, and continues to be a source of inspiration and pride even despite the personal demons he faced. Showtime even released a documentary on the life of Camacho in late 2020 which turned out to be a really good watch. We’ll provide more information on this case as it becomes available.