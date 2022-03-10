BBBofC demotes Ian John-Lewis after Taylor-Catterall controversy

Those who cynically declared that the British Boxing Board of Control’s “investigation” into the scoring of Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall would amount to nothing probably feel foolish now, as it instead amounted to a completely inconsequential bit of idiocy.

Which is, from a certain point of view, something.

If the Tweet isn’t loading for you, the BBBofC announced that they’d demoted the legendarily incompetent Ian John-Lewis after his 114-111 Taylor scorecard drew near-universal derision. From what I’ve been able to gather, his new states precludes him from officiating world title fights.

Weirdly, the body also claims that “Mr. John-Lewis’ scorecard did not affect the overall result of the contest” and that the only issue was “his margin.” To say one of three judges’ scorecards didn’t affect the result of the fight is absolute lunacy, and to further say the margin was the only issue implies that a 113-112 scorecard, a difference of one round, would have been absolutely fine.

Which, considering Victor Loughlin hasn’t received any repercussions for turning in that exact card, does seem to be the case.

They do say that they’ve contacted the four main sanctioning bodies to suggest that Catterall be installed as mandatory, but that’ll be a hard sell. The WBC and WBA spots are occupied and the IBF spot should be filled by the winner of Jeremias Ponce vs. Subriel Matias. That leaves the WBO, which is now presumably last on the list.

Remember how in 2011, the New Jersey State Athletic Commission suspended all three judges who robbed Erislandy Lara against Paul Williams? How have we not seen a single comparable bit of accountability in the last decade? The closest we got was Gloria Martinez Rizzo, who didn’t get axed until her racist Tweets came to light and who went back to work six months later.