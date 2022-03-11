We’ve got three fights tonight on ShoBox: The New Generation, with the series returning at 9:35 pm ET on Showtime, live from Deadwood, South Dakota.

In the main event, Ardreal Holmes (11-0, 5 KO) will take on Vernon Brown (13-1-1, 9 KO) in a 10-round contest. Holmes is a 27-year-old southpaw out of Flint, Mich., and has fought mostly in his home state to date, though he’s also had outings in Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, and most recently, Utah. In other words, he’s unproven, but at 6’2” he’s a big guy for 154 lbs, which is his normal division. Tonight’s fight saw Holmes weigh in at 156 and Brown at 157¼, so it’s technically middleweight but neither are full middleweights.

Brown, 32, is also a southpaw, fighting out of Chicago. His loss came in 2019 against Jamontay Clark, a competitive 10-round decision in Maryland, and Clark is another very tall, lean southpaw with a long reach, so Brown has seen the style before, in theory.

The co-feature will be an eight-round lightweight bout between 25-year-old Houston fighter Luis Acosta (12-0, 11 KO) and Edwin De Los Santos (13-1, 12 KO), a 22-year-old Dominican southpaw. Their knockout percentages suggest we may be in for some bombs away action. De Los Santos lost his last fight, an eight-round split decision to William Foster III in Florida on the January ShoBox card.

The opener will be our first look at junior welterweight prospect Giovanni Marquez, the 21-year-old son of ShoBox analyst and former world champion Raul Marquez. This is no favor being done to a loyal employee, Giovanni is a legitimate prospect, a standout U.S. amateur who is managed by David McWater and has really high hopes for his pro career. His debut will come against Nelson Morales (2-0, 0 KO), a 30-year-old Dominican fighting out of Pennsylvania.

Here’s an early look at Marquez ahead of his first pro fight:

We’ll be here with live discussion in the comments. Join us tonight!