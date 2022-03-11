Blair Cobbs assures boxing fans he's a better fighter than Jaron Ennis

During a conversation with Fight Hub TV, welterweight personality Blair Cobbs continues to call out Jaron Ennis, saying he knows for a fact Ennis isn't a great fighter and that he's plainly better. And whatever you think of Cobbs, you can't say he lacks for confidence...

"When it comes to this Jaron Ennis, when I walked up to him in front of all his goddamn fans - yes, all of Philly, and guess what, I'm from Philly too, I can touch people without even being there. But when I came to him and grabbed his hand, pulled his hand towards me and looked him dead in his face, he did not want to look me in my eyes!

"You know why? Because he feels the fear of Blair the Flair. I've been around long enough to know that I'm better than him, okay. And now he's saying he's next level, he's just that much better than everybody else - he haven't fought no real competition and nobody has put him on his ass or punch him in his mouth and say 'yo, you need to see what this really about. '

"We don't know who the hell this guy is. We don't know who this kid is until he's tested. I've been tested already and it didn't take me 20 fights to make it happen. Let's make this fight happen or when I pass you up keep that same energy...Blair the Flair is a megastar. You're good, you're not great."