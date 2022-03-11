WBO orders Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum for interim middleweight title

With Jaime Munguia pursuing a summer clash with Jermall Charlo, Janibek Alimkhanuly is in need of a new dance partner for his ordered WBO interim middleweight title fight. As such, the sanctioning body has called upon #5 Danny Dignum, giving the pair 10 days to come to terms.

Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KO) has spent the entirety of his 5.5-year career in his native England, most notably fighting Andrey Sirotkin to a draw last April. He last saw action in February, when he stopped Grant Dennis in six.

It’s not entirely clear why he’s getting the call ahead of #3 Chris Eubank Jr., and he figures to have far less of a shot than his countryman. Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KO) has stopped his last five opponents in dominant fashion, among them the very capable Rob Brant.

The winner will be in line to challenge Demetrius Andrade for the full belt if “Boo Boo” returns to 160 after his pending super middleweight eliminator against Zach Parker. I’m guessing he won’t, as he’ll be one of Canelo’s mandatory challengers if he wins, and the WBO has yet to reveal whether the interim champ would be upgraded or merely tasked to fight for the now-vacant belt.