Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan are set for today’s DAZN main event from Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, with our coverage beginning at 2 pm ET for the main card.

Live updates, including round by round for the main event, will come in this stream:

In addition to Wood vs Conlan, the card has Irish middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko taking on Juan Carlos Rubio in the co-feature, Terri Harper looking to bounce back from her first loss as she moves to lightweight, Gary Cully facing tricky veteran Miguel Vazquez in a lightweight bout, and Sandy Ryan taking a big step up in competition against veteran Erica Farias.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 pm ET)

Nico Leivars (debut) vs Jose Hernandez (4-38-1, 3 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Thomas Carty (2-0, 1 KO) vs Michael Boloz (2-3-2, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Thomas Whittaker-Hart (5-0, 2 KO) vs Ben Thomas (2-14-3, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)