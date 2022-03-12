 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, running order

Leigh Wood takes on Michael Conlan in a DAZN main event from Nottingham!

By Scott Christ
Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan square off today in a DAZN main event
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan are set for today’s DAZN main event from Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, with our coverage beginning at 2 pm ET for the main card.

Live updates, including round by round for the main event, will come in this stream:

In addition to Wood vs Conlan, the card has Irish middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko taking on Juan Carlos Rubio in the co-feature, Terri Harper looking to bounce back from her first loss as she moves to lightweight, Gary Cully facing tricky veteran Miguel Vazquez in a lightweight bout, and Sandy Ryan taking a big step up in competition against veteran Erica Farias.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 pm ET)

  • Nico Leivars (debut) vs Jose Hernandez (4-38-1, 3 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
  • Thomas Carty (2-0, 1 KO) vs Michael Boloz (2-3-2, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart (5-0, 2 KO) vs Ben Thomas (2-14-3, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Leigh Wood (25-2, 15 KO) vs Michael Conlan (16-0, 8 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds
  • Caoimhin Agyarko (10-0, 7 KO) vs Juan Carlos Rubio (18-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Terri Harper (11-1-1, 6 KO) vs Yamila Belen Abellaneda (13-4-1, 3 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Gary Cully (13-0, 7 KO) vs Miguel Vazquez (44-10, 17 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Sandy Ryan (3-0, 2 KO) vs Erica Farias (26-5, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

