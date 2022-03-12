Keyshawn Davis out of March 19 fight on Berlanga vs Rolls card

Blue chip lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis will not be making his return on March 19 as originally planned, as the Olympic silver medalist posted on social media that he has withdrawn from his scheduled fight with “a non-COVID related virus.”

The 23-year-old Davis (4-0, 3 KO) turned pro in early 2021 and fought three times before getting a late add to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, where he lost to the outstanding Cuban Andy Cruz in the gold medal fight.

Following his excellent performance in Tokyo, Davis officially signed with Top Rank, having previously not signed with a promoter.

The March 19 Top Rank event will still go on, of course, headlined by the return of super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KO), who will face Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KO) in Berlanga’s first fight back following surgery to repair a torn biceps. Top junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KO) will also be in action, taking on Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KO).