With lightweight Rolando Romero back again in place to take on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in a May 28th PPV in New York, Romero is back talking up his confident game heading into the biggest opportunity of his career. When Fight Hype caught up with Romero to talk a bit about the fight and how he might approach it, Romero makes it clear he doesn’t think he needs a specific strategy.

Romero on his game plan to fight Davis

“Ya’ll say going into a fight you have to have a game plan and all this stuff — I have zero game plan for this fuckin’ fight. I have zero game plan. I just feel that everything’s gonna happen naturally and he’s just gonna run right into something. Yeah, there’s certain things he does, there’s certain things that I do and all this shit, but what do they say, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face. I ain’t gotta have no damn game plan. Adapt.”

On if he takes confidence from his past experience with Davis

“Never sparred him...a lot of complications with the other party. He had his menstrual cycle going and he just couldn’t, and I told him he should take like one my hibiscus teas, you know, help regulate him and all that stuff but he don’t follow directions so, you know, we ain’t get that in.”