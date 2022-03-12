Jermall Charlo vs Jaime Munguia talks off due to broadcast disagreement

Previously reported discussions for a summer clash between middleweight stars Jermall Charlo and Jaime Munguia are now off, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, due to a disagreement between Premier Boxing Champions and Golden Boy Promotions over the broadcast rights in the United States.

PBC, who have Charlo, wanted the fight on Showtime pay-per-view, and were willing to give DAZN, Golden Boy’s partner, the rights in Mexico and the United Kingdom. But that apparently is going to be the sticking point, as Golden Boy insisted on DAZN being involved, and hadn’t responded by a deadline yesterday.

The WBC have now ordered Munguia (39-0, 31 KO) and Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KO) as a final eliminator for the belt held by Charlo (32-0, 22 KO). Adames is another PBC fighter, and the purse bid for that will be held on Tuesday, with the winner of the bid getting rights to the fight — if it happens. With Demetrius Andrade moving up to super middleweight and possibly/likely leaving the WBO middleweight title vacated, Munguia could wind up in line for a shot there. He is the No. 1 ranked WBO contender as of their last update.

But if Munguia-Adames goes ahead as a WBC eliminator, which is no guarantee, and Munguia wins, also no guarantee, then in theory Charlo-Munguia could be ordered for later this year, and PBC and Golden Boy could bid on that, but all of this is, you know, boxing nonsense. Charlo-Munguia is a good fight that should have simply been made, with the money for the fighters reportedly not at all the issue. It’s a loss for fight fans who just want to see good fights, but we should all be pretty used to that.