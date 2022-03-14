Caleb Plant signs to face Anthony Dirrell in return

Two days after announcing that he was “[w]orking on closing a deal” to pit David Benavidez against Caleb Plant, Jose Benavidez Sr. returned to Instagram to claim that Plant had declined the fight. In response, Plant turned to Twitter to confirm a report from Jake Donovan that he’d signed on to face Anthony Dirrell in his return to the ring.

He had a fight signed before me, then I get a fight signed, then he says some and y’all believe it. When are y’all going to learn that I don’t have hide or lie about anything. I haven’t proved my character yet? https://t.co/qNG59rn1vw — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) March 14, 2022

Donovan states that the negotiations “never evolved past casual discussion,” but says that the “intention” is to have the Plant-Dirrell and Benavidez-Lemieux winners square off “later this year.”

The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO) is 1-1-1 since claiming the WBC super middleweight title with a 2019 technical decision over Avni Yildirim. Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) bludgeoned him into submission in his first defense, after which Dirrell drew with Kyrone Davis and knocked Marcos Hernandez stiff with a murderous uppercut. He said after that knockout victory that he wanted the winner of Plant’s (21-1, 12 KO) December clash with Canelo Alvarez.

Instead, he gets the loser.

He’s still a solid fighter, but poses far less of a chance to derail Plant-Benavidez than Lemieux does. He should at least give a decent idea of where Plant’s head’s at after his first-ever loss.