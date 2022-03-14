Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han official for April 9th in California

Mikaela Mayer’s April 9th super featherweight title defense against Jennifer Han will be a home game, as Top Rank revealed that the bout will take place in Costa Mesa, California.

JUST ANNOUNCED @MikaelaMayer1 will make the first defense of her unified Junior Lightweight titles in front of a home crowd Saturday, April 9.



Mayer (16-0, 5 KO) fights for the first time since claiming the IBF title in an entertaining war with Maiva Hamadouche last November. Han (18-4-1, 1 KO), meanwhile, enjoyed a lengthy reign as IBF featherweight champ before unsuccessfully challenging Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight title in September.

Mayer said, “Big props to Jennifer Han for taking this fight. Everyone knows I have been in pursuit of undisputed, but since the other two champs are being reserved for each other, I had to look elsewhere to stay busy. Han stepped up. I believe I separated myself in my last fight against Hamadouche by displaying my versatility, and I want to continue to do that. I want to show that I can adapt to any style and that I am the most well-rounded boxer out there.”

Han said, “I’m excited for the opportunity to headline against Mikaela Mayer. Women’s boxing is finally getting the recognition and the platform that we deserve.”

The co-feature pits Giovani Santillan (28-0, 15 KO) against Jeovanis Barraza (23-2, 15 KO). Santillan is 2-0 since narrowly escaping Antonio DeMarco in 2020, while Barraza was last seen getting demolished by Alexis Rocha.

The ESPN+ undercard features Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KO), Andrew Molone (22-2, 14 KO), Luis Alberto Lopez (24-2, 13 KO), Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO), and the pro debut of Ragan’s Olympic teammate Ginny Fucks.