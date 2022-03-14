fuboTV to air March 18th, 19th Probellum cards stateside

Probellum teamed up with a lot of broadcast partners for its back-to-back Dubai fight nights this coming Friday and Saturday, but none for most western audiences. That’s now changed, as Richard Schaefer revealed that fuboTV will carry them in the States while ESPN KO handles things in Latin America.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce fuboTV and ESPN KO as Probellum’s North and South American broadcast partners for our historic back-to-back nights of world championship boxing in Dubai,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“This deal means fans will be able to tune in to the huge fights for Regis Prograis and O’Shaquie Foster, as well as a major world title fight for England’s Sunny Edwards and countless other international stars across two remarkable nights of boxing.”

fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, so U.S. viewers can catch both cards without paying a cent.

The March 18th event notably features O’Shaquie Foster’s WBC super featherweight eliminator against Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, plus the latest from Estelle Mossely, Jono Carroll, and Tokyo gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov. One day later, Sunny Edwards makes a mandatory defense against Muhammad Waseem, Regis Prograis takes on Tyrone McKenna, and TJ Doheny meets Cesar Juarez.