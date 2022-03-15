Sandor Martin and Kerman Lejarraga lead upcoming suite of Matchroom shows

Matchroom has revealed a quartet of upcoming shows in Spain and Italy, which feature some of the nations’ most noteworthy fighters.

April 1st sees Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KO), last seen upsetting Mikey Garcia in October, face Mexico’s Jose Felix (39-5-1, 30 KO) in Barcelona. It’s unquestionably a step back for Martin; Felix is coming off a decision loss to Tyrone McKenna and got smashed by Isaac Cruz four fights back.

The card also features 2016 Olympic quarterfinalist Samuel Carmona (6-0, 4 KO) and unbeaten Alejandro Moya (15-0, 10 KO)., plus the return of Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KO).

“I’m so excited to fight again in Barcelona, for me it is a very special comeback after beating Mikey Garcia in California. I needed to fight in front of my people again and feel their support. It could be my last fight before fighting for the world title. I don’t want any surprises, I’ve worked hard and I want to show that I’m ready,” said Sandor Martin.

Three weeks later in Verbania, super middleweight Ivan Zucco (15-0, 13 KO) takes on Marko Nikolic (28-1, 12 KO) and super welterweight Mirko Natalizi (11-0, 7 KO) meets Tony Dixon (13-3, 4 KO) for a WBC trinket.

“I am proud to headline an event of such an international importance in my hometown of Verbania,” said Zucco. “I will be ready to win the Green belt. As I have always said: “Verbania is inexpugnable!”

On May 13th in Milan, Daniele Scardina (20-0, 16 KO) meets veteran Giovanni De Carolis (29-10-1, 13 KO) at super middleweight in a card that also includes Mary Romero (7-2, 2 KO) vs. Maria Cecchi (6-0, 1 KO) and Maxim Prodan (19-1-1, 5 KO) against TBA.

“It’s going to be an important and great fight,” said Scardina. “We are super focused; it will be a great show live worldwide on DAZN.”

“I am thrilled to compete with Daniele,” said De Carolis. “It is a match that Italian boxing needs and it will attract great attention on an international level.”

Finally, in Bilbao, Kerman Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KO) fights JJ Metcalf (21-2, 13 KO) on May 20th in his first fight since brutally stopping Jack Flatley in December.