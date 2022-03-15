PBC and Showtime announce spring schedule: Spence-Ugas, Davis-Romero, Charlo-Castano 2, more

Showtime has unveiled its next nine cards, which run from March 26th to July 9th. While some had already leaked, there are a few surprises to be found, some welcome and some less so.

March 26th

Tim Tszyu meets Terrell Gausha atop a tripleheader at The Armory. Nothing new there; still Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno in the co-main and Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco in the opener.

April 9th

Erickson Lubin faces Sebastian Fundora in a WBC final eliminator and Tony Harrison returns to action against Sergio Garcia in Vegas. Kevin Salgado will also be in action against Bryant Perrella.

April 16th

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Arlington. Eimantas Stanionis fights Radzhab Butaev for a crack at the winner and Brandun Lee looks to continue his rise against Zachary Ochoa.

May 14th

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 in L.A., which has received a quality co-main in Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton in an IBF eliminator.

May 21st

David Benavidez vs David Lemieux for the WBC interim super middleweight title in Phoenix. Yoelvis Gomez faces Jorge Cota in a rescheduled super welterweight tussle.

May 28th

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero at Barclays.

June 4th

Stephen Fulton Jr makes his first defense as unified super bantamweight champion against former titlist Daniel Roman at The Armory. One of the best fights the division has to offer. David Morrell will also defend his secondary super middleweight title against Kalvin Henderson.

June 18th

Jermall Charlo takes on Maciej Sulecki in Houston after talks with Jaime Munguia collapsed over the weekend.

July 9th

Mark Magsayo fights Rey Vargas in San Antonio.