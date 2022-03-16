Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs set as new DAZN main event after Vergil Ortiz Jr withdraws

Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs will now headline Saturday’s Golden Boy show on DAZN, following the withdrawal of original main event A-side Vergil Ortiz Jr, who was to face Michael McKinson.

Rocha (18-1, 12 KO) will be looking to pick up his third straight win following his 2020 loss to Rashidi Ellis. He bounced back to stop James Bacon in two rounds last June, followed by a November stoppage win over Jeovanis Barraza.

Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KO) will aim to stay unbeaten. He hasn’t fought since a June 2021 win over Brad Solomon, a fifth round TKO in Texas.

The card will also feature Bektemir Melikuziev vs David Zegarra, Azat Hovhannisyan vs Victor Ruiz, and returns for Ramla Ali, Alex Rincon, John Ramirez, and more prospects. It’s not the biggest show in the world, but Rocha-Cobbs really should be a fun fight, it’s good matchmaking, and there will be another option with Edgar Berlanga’s return against Steve Rolls on ESPN, too.