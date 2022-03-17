Sergey Kovalev takes some time to field a few questions from Fight Hype and in particular dicusses the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. Kovalev wouldn’t make a specific prediction for the fight but says he thinks Bivol’s in a great place to come out on top. Check out some excerpts of what Kovalev had to say below.

Kovalev on who he thinks wins Canelo-Bivol

“I don’t like make any predictions, just I’m very happy for Dmitry because he’s right now fresh, he didn’t fight long time, and he fresh, ready for the the fight, he has enough time for preparation, and he has a great opportunity to get a victory — (which) I didn’t. But I get any call from everywhere in my life...any challenge I get. I get this and (I have to) prove to myself who I am, you know, and what is my power, what is my point. But right now I’m happy for Dmitry and good luck to him.”

On who he thinks is a better fighter between Andre Ward and Canelo having fought both

“You know, it was a different me in both fights. Canelo, I fought Canelo like with the empty tank of the energy, you know. But with Andre Ward I fought like — (I) overrated him and over-trained myself...I cannot like make a rank of them, just like they’re boxers like any boxers. Every boxer is just a boxer, nobody has like a superman...everybody can get a victory over anybody, just should be ready mentally and physically.”