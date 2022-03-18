Probellum are back with two shows this weekend in Dubai, the first coming today and featuring Estelle Mossely facing Yanina del Carmen Lescano in the lightweight main event, plus Jono Carroll against unbeaten Patrick Ayi Aryee, and O’Shaquie Foster vs Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov in a WBC eliminator at 130 lbs.

For those in the U.S., Fubo Sports Network will be streaming the fights. You can watch via fuboTV’s streaming service, where there is a trial, or free at the Fubo Sports Network site. For those in Europe and in the Indian sub-continent, Eurosport, discovery+ and the Eurosport App will have the fights. ESPN Knockout has the fights in Latin America.

The four fights we’re listing here are what line up to air live on the Fubo broadcast based on the Probellum bout sheet and the start times they’re listing for fights. So if you’re wondering by Bakhodir Jalolov’s fight isn’t listed, for instance, it’s because he’s slated to go on before Fubo goes live.

Main Card (Fubo Sports Network, Noon ET)