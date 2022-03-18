Junior lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson takes some time to chat with Fight Hype about the upcoming welterweight title unification between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas. Stevenson quickly breaks down the style clash from his point of view and explains why he thinks Spence has the clear edge in the fight.

“I see Spence beating Ugas up." Stevenson said. "If Errol is 100% I see him beating him up and I think it’s time to make the Errol Spence-Crawford fight…I seen (Spence) with Danny Garcia. I seen him with Danny, I feel like he was kinda sharp — wasn’t as strong as he usually is but he was definitely smart at picking great punches and he definitely put on a great show with Danny so I don’t think it’s gonna be any problem with Ugas. I think Ugas is a great fighter but styles make fights and I think Errol’s style is wrong for Ugas.

“(Ugas) kind of use that high guard just like Errol so it might be a phone booth kind of fight and I don’t see him winning no phone booth fight with Errol Spence…(Spence has more firepower) and he’s the smarter fighter, I think. Yeah, I think he’s smarter than Ugas. Ugas is a smart fighter, don’t get me wrong, but I think Errol is a smarter fighter.”