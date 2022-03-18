Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker possible for June at Wembley

Joe Joyce has tossed his hat in the ring to keep Anthony Joshua busy while Oleksandr Usyk defends Ukraine, but he may wind up with another dance partner. 1news reported on Wednesday that newly minted free agent Joseph Parker could face “The Juggernaut” this coming June at Wembley as part of a “one- or two-fight deal” with Frank Warren.

Parker (30-2, 21 KO) promoter David Higgins recently told Sky Sports that he was interested in having the pair square off. It would certainly be a more lucrative fight for Parker than Filip Hrgovic, whom he turned down the chance to face in an IBF eliminator, and could still land him a mandatory slot thanks to he and Joyce (13-0, 12 KO) occupying the top two spots in the WBO rankings.

Joyce hasn’t fought since a tougher-than-expected TKO over Carlos Takam last July, as injury scrapped both a planned fight announcement and his own chance to face fellow Olympian Hrgovic.

It’s unquestionably one of the better fights the division has to offer while the belts remain in limbo, and it;s hard to argue against the winner deserving a title shot. Make it happen, lads.