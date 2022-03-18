Erickson Lubin looking to prove he’s best in the division with a win over Sebastian Fundora

Erickson Lubin became a title contender at a young age in boxing, and while his first shot at a world title didn’t pan out the way he would’ve hoped, he’s since bounced back to firmly re-establish himself as a worthy title challenger. For his next outing Lubin is now scheduled to take on the freakishly tall — particularly for 154 — Sebastian Fundora in an April 9 main event on Showtime. The bout is set for the WBC’s interim world title.

Speaking about the upcoming fight that will be held at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Lubin says he’s planning to take full advantage of this opportunity at hand.

“This is my chance to show the world that I’m the best fighter in the division,” said Lubin. “This will separate me from all of the contenders I’ve been beating. I’ve been doing the champion’s job taking out all the contenders, so there’s no doubt in my mind that I will be running the division really soon.

“I have a really tall fighter in front of me in Sebastian Fundora, but I know how to make adjustments. We’ve brought in the right sparring and have prepared exactly how we’re supposed to. Everyone should definitely tune in, because it’s ‘Hammer Time’ on SHOWTIME once again.”

Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) is most recently coming off a knockout win over Jeison Rosario last summer while Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) took a unanimous decision win over Sergio Garcia in December.