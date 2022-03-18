Jack Catterall signs with Probellum, eyeing Prograis vs McKenna winner

Jack Catterall has signed a deal with Probellum, with the announcement made today and Catterall in Dubai in attendance at the first of two company shows, one of which will feature a fight between Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna on Saturday.

Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) was robbed of an undisputed championship win over Josh Taylor on Feb. 26, a decision that was met with near-unanimous disgust from the boxing world, and even resulted in the British Boxing Board of Commission demoting a judge, though in typical boxing fashion where everyone with a working brain seems to agree it’s nothing more than a demonstration meant to hush people from talking about it any further.

“Everyone in boxing knows that I won the fight with Taylor and that I should be standing here with all four of the (junior welterweight) belts as the undisputed champion of the world,” said Catterall. “I showed the world that at I am the best man in the 140 lbs division, and signing with Probellum will provide me with the opportunities to claim the belts that are rightfully mine.

“I will be ringside again on Saturday night here in Dubai to watch Prograis against McKenna very closely, and I really fancy a fight with the winner. I just can’t wait to get back in the ring and fighting again.”

Prograis vs McKenna is a WBC eliminator, and Taylor is likely going to be officially vacating his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts soon, leaving four titles scattered to the win. But as we’ve already talked about, the most likely route still seems to be Catterall fighting for the vacated WBO title. He was Taylor’s WBO mandatory. The WBC vacancy will likely be filled by a rematch between Jose Ramirez and Jose Zepeda, the WBA by Alberto Puello (who just got an order to fight Taylor, which won’t happen) vs Ismael Barroso, and the IBF by Jeremias Ponce vs Subriel Matias.