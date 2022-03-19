Sunny Edwards defends his flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in today’s Probellum main event from Dubai, with Regis Prograis taking on Tyrone McKenna in a junior welterweight eliminator in the co-feature, plus more.

The fights will start at 12:45 pm ET, and we’ll be here. For those in the U.S., Fubo Sports Network will be streaming the fights. You can watch via fuboTV’s streaming service, where there is a trial, or free at the Fubo Sports Network site. For those in Europe and in the Indian sub-continent, Eurosport, discovery+ and the Eurosport App will have the fights. ESPN Knockout has the fights in Latin America.

Also on the main card: Featherweight prospect Peter McGrail returns, and featherweight veterans TJ Doheny and Cesar Juarez meet in a 10-round opener.

Main Card (Fubo Sports Network, 12:45 pm ET)