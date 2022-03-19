Sunny Edwards defends his flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in today’s Probellum main event from Dubai, with Regis Prograis taking on Tyrone McKenna in a junior welterweight eliminator in the co-feature, plus more.
The fights will start at 12:45 pm ET, and we’ll be here. For those in the U.S., Fubo Sports Network will be streaming the fights. You can watch via fuboTV’s streaming service, where there is a trial, or free at the Fubo Sports Network site. For those in Europe and in the Indian sub-continent, Eurosport, discovery+ and the Eurosport App will have the fights. ESPN Knockout has the fights in Latin America.
Also on the main card: Featherweight prospect Peter McGrail returns, and featherweight veterans TJ Doheny and Cesar Juarez meet in a 10-round opener.
Main Card (Fubo Sports Network, 12:45 pm ET)
- Sunny Edwards (17-0, 4 KO) vs Muhammad Waseem (12-1, 8 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Edwards’ IBF title
- Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 KO) vs Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
- Peter McGrail (2-0, 1 KO) vs Alexandru Ionita (7-10-1, 5 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- TJ Doheny (22-3, 16 KO) vs Cesar Juarez (27-10, 20 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
