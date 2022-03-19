 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Edwards vs Waseem: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, running order

Sunny Edwards defends his IBF title against Muhammad Waseem, Regis Prograis faces Tyrone McKenna, and more from Dubai.

By Scott Christ
Sunny Edwards defends against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
Sunny Edwards defends his flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in today’s Probellum main event from Dubai, with Regis Prograis taking on Tyrone McKenna in a junior welterweight eliminator in the co-feature, plus more.

The fights will start at 12:45 pm ET, and we’ll be here. For those in the U.S., Fubo Sports Network will be streaming the fights. You can watch via fuboTV’s streaming service, where there is a trial, or free at the Fubo Sports Network site. For those in Europe and in the Indian sub-continent, Eurosport, discovery+ and the Eurosport App will have the fights. ESPN Knockout has the fights in Latin America.

Also on the main card: Featherweight prospect Peter McGrail returns, and featherweight veterans TJ Doheny and Cesar Juarez meet in a 10-round opener.

Main Card (Fubo Sports Network, 12:45 pm ET)

  • Sunny Edwards (17-0, 4 KO) vs Muhammad Waseem (12-1, 8 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Edwards’ IBF title
  • Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 KO) vs Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Peter McGrail (2-0, 1 KO) vs Alexandru Ionita (7-10-1, 5 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • TJ Doheny (22-3, 16 KO) vs Cesar Juarez (27-10, 20 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds

