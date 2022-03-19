Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs will meet in a makeshift DAZN main event, replacing the original headline bout set to feature Vergil Ortiz Jr, who pulled out due to medical issues earlier this week.

Fights are set to start at 9 pm ET on DAZN.

Though Rocha and Cobbs were meant to be the co-feature, it’s a fight that does have the potential for really good action. Michael McKinson, who was scheduled to face Ortiz, will also still be on the card, taking on Alex Martin in the co-feature.

Also returning will be Bektemir Melikuziev and prospect Evan Sanchez in separate 10-round bouts.

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)