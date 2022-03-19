 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rocha vs Cobbs: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, running order

Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs look to impress in a main event slot on DAZN.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs meet in a DAZN main event tonight!
Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs will meet in a makeshift DAZN main event, replacing the original headline bout set to feature Vergil Ortiz Jr, who pulled out due to medical issues earlier this week.

Fights are set to start at 9 pm ET on DAZN.

Though Rocha and Cobbs were meant to be the co-feature, it’s a fight that does have the potential for really good action. Michael McKinson, who was scheduled to face Ortiz, will also still be on the card, taking on Alex Martin in the co-feature.

Also returning will be Bektemir Melikuziev and prospect Evan Sanchez in separate 10-round bouts.

Wil Esco will lead the coverage tonight, taking place in the comments section.

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KO) vs Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KO) vs Alex Martin (17-3, 6 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KO) vs David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Evan Sanchez (10-0, 6 KO) vs Alejandro Munera (6-4-4, 5 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

