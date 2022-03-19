Edgar Berlanga returns to action to face veteran Steve Rolls in tonight’s ESPN main event, with prospects Xander Zayas and John Bauza in action on the three-fight main card, as well.

John Hansen will lead the coverage tonight, taking place in the comments section. The main card tripleheader starts at 10 pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN.

This will be Berlanga’s first fight since October, after which he had surgery for a biceps injury. He’d gone the distance in his previous two bouts, eight and 10 rounds, after starting his career with 16 straight first round stoppages. Many only know Rolls from his loss to Gennadiy Golovkin, but in form he is the right sort of opponent for Berlanga, and may give him more trouble than some expect.

The prelims portion, for those interested, will start at 7:10 pm ET on ESPN+ and features returns for prospects Jahi Tucker, Henry Lebron, Kelvin Davis, Bruce Carrington, and Armani Almestica.

Main Card (ESPN+ and ESPN, 10:00 pm ET)