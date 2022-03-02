Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs joins Ortiz-McKinson on March 19th

Cutting it a little close there, ain’tcha?

Just over two weeks before Vergil Ortiz Jr. faces Michael McKinson in a March 19th DAZN main event, Golden Boy has revealed that Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs will meet in the evening’s co-feature.

Expect fireworks in the co-main event!



Alexis Rocha vs Blair Cobbs #OrtizMcKinson @DAZNBoxing



March 19 The Galen Center pic.twitter.com/X6D1xJla2Z — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 2, 2022

Rocha (18-1, 12 KO) is 2-0 with two knockouts since falling short in a 2020 clash of prospects against Rashidi Ellis, most recently smashing Jeovanis Barraza on last November’s Munguia-Rosado card.

“I know what is expected of me at this stage of my career; I’m expected to knock people out,” said Alexis Rocha. “I own and embrace that expectation. I know Blair and have watched him develop. He’s a good fighter, but I am confident I will win in explosive fashion. He’s a southpaw and I’ve sparred with the best southpaws in the world, from Pacquiao to Josh Taylor. I’m ready for this fight.”

Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KO), underwhelmed in a shaky split decision over Samuel Kotey Neequaye two years back, but looked strong in last June’s finish of Brad Solomon.

“This is my moment to prove that I am a fighter to be feared in the welterweight division,” said Blair Cobbs. “I am ready for this challenge and can assure all my West Coast and East Coast fans that I am here to win and make a name for myself.”

The pressure’s definitely on Cobbs here, as he’s 32 years old to Rocha’s 24. Regardless of the stakes, though, it looks like a potential banger and a quality addition to the card.