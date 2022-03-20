Welterweight Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) was in a really fun action fight in DAZN’s main event, going to battle with Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) who was game from the opening bell. Unfortunately for Cobbs, however, Rocha’s better craft served him just a bit better and the margin began to mount on Cobbs who started taking left hand after left hand after left hand from Rocha which had increasing effect as the fight wore on.

Cobbs started the fight pretty well, mostly matching Rocha with combinations and power shots. But by the fourth round Rocha started finding his groove and started pouring it on as the rounds wore on. Rocha would eventually level Cobbs with a nice right uppercut in Round 8, and with Cobbs on shaky legs was finally finished off with a lengthy flurry in Round 9. The official stoppage came at the 0:44 minute mark in the ninth.

In the post-fight interview Rocha graded himself with C, saying he did pretty well but knows he could’ve performed better, admitting it took him some time to figure out Cobbs awkward style.

WOW



Alexis Rocha DROPS Blair Cobbs in the 8th round!!#RochaCobbs | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/2WMNk8Vx6a — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 20, 2022

Michael McKinson UD-10 Alex Martin

Michael McKinson took a win tonight on DAZN in what was honestly a forgettable fight. McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) took a unanimous decision over Alex Martin (17-4, 6 KOs) on official scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 in a fight that had very little sustained action throughout the ten rounds of action. BLH scored the fight for McKinson 96-94, with very little to choose between the fighters by way of clean effective punches. McKinson was clearly the aggressor, though, and that served good enough to remain undefeated. And you can tell there wasn’t much going on in this fight by the highlights posted by DAZN, as evidenced below.

Still undefeated @mikeytheproblem improves to 22-0 as he gets a UD victory in his U.S. debut #RochaCobbs pic.twitter.com/zzdJ4PiCwQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 20, 2022

Bektemir Melikuziev TKO-2 David Zegarra

Bektemir Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) made it a short night for himself tonight in a light heavyweight fight, taking one round to feel out David Zegarra (34-8, 21 KOs) before unloading what was essentially two meaningful punches in the second round, with the latter being to the body that put Zegarra down on a knee and unable to beat the 10 count. Not much to say other than it was an easy night’s work for ‘Bek the Bully’ who has officially bounced back from his own knockout loss in his last appearance.

THE BULLY



Bektemir Melikuziev wins by KO with a BRUTAL body shot #RochaCobbs | @GoldenBoyBoxing pic.twitter.com/N7fMV94E2A — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 20, 2022

Evan Sanchez UD-6 Alejandro Munera

In DAZN’s opening fight, Golden Boy welterweight prospect Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) scored a decisive win over what I can really only describe as nearly inept opponent in Alejandro Munera (6-5-4, 5 KOs). No offense to Munera who is a really tough guy, but he was introduced to the audience as an MMA guy, which really showed in the ring once the bell ring. Munera best attribute was his ability to take punches much more than his ability to throw them, and when Sanchez quickly realized he had nothing for him he took the opportunity to adopt different tactics in order to showcase his style.

For me, it’s hard to truly assess Sanchez’s ability against a guy like Munera, but he took care of business nonetheless, even scoring a fourth round knockdown. Sanchez made a late attempt to close the show in the sixth and final round, but he wasn’t able to score the stoppage.