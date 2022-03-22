Gennadiy Golovkin files lawsuit against Golden Boy, claims they still owe him money from Canelo Alvarez rematch

Gennadiy Golovkin is supposed to be having his next fight against Ryoto Murata on April 9 but now has another battle on hand as the middleweight champion sues Golden Boy Promotions over his 2018 rematch with Canelo Alvarez.

ESPN reports that Golovkin is seeking a minimum of $3 million in damages, requesting interest on the $9,025,351 Golden Boy still owed him as of January 2021 as part of his financial upside of the PPV event. But Golovkin says the $9,025,351 figure owed to him was still erroneous and about $1.375 million short as evidenced by a revised accounting document from Golden Boy.

Golovkin is said to have been entitled to 45% of total gross revenue stemming from the bout — from tickets sold, sponsorships, PPV sales, close-circuit, etc. — after Golden Boy took in the first $2.5M from net ticket sales. And with Golovkin claiming breach of contract and fiduciary duty, among other things, he’s looking to head to a jury trial.