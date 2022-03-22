Oleksandr Usyk receives clearance to leave Ukraine, train for Anthony Joshua rematch

All the talk of Anthony Joshua facing a stay-busy foe may come to naught, as Mike Coppinger reports that Oleksandr Usyk has received permission from the Ukrainian government to leave the country and train for a rematch with Joshua that’s planned for this coming summer.

It’s worth noting, as others have pointed out in the comments, that Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has not personally announced his intentions. Friend and Olympic teammate Vasiliy Lomachenko recently declined a similar sort of exception, so it’s unclear how the unified heavyweight champ will proceed.

If he does elect to go through with the fight, which is 100% understandable, Joshua’s (24-2, 22 KO) hopeful suitors will have to look elsewhere. Joe Joyce already has a potential date with Joseph Parker around the same time as Usyk-Joshua 2 and Eddie Hearn claims Luis Ortiz is likely to face Any Ruiz Jr. his next time out, but Otto Wallin remains without a dance partner.