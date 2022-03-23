Gabriel Rosado vs Shane Mosley Jr completes Garcia-Tagoe main card

DAZN’s April 9th Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe show is officially a tripleheader. In addition to the previously revealed flyweight unification between Marlen Esparza and Naoko Fujioka, the main card will also see Gabriel Rosado face Shane Mosley Jr. for a super middleweight trinket.

JUST ANNOUNCED

⁰@Marlen112boxing will defend her WBC Flyweight Championship against WBA Flyweight Champion, Naoko Fujioka in a historic showdown. Also set to face-off will be @kinggabrosado against @1ShaneMosleyjr.#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/z3idIyTXaL — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 23, 2022

Esparza (11-1, 1 KO) is a full 14 years younger than five-division titlist Fujioka 19-2-1, 7 KO), who debuted professionally in her mid-30s. Esparza holds the WBC flyweight title, which see defended with a rout of Anabel Ortiz last December, while Fujioka will make the fourth defense of her WBA belt.

“I am training hard and excited for my return to San Antonio,” said Marlen Esparza. “We are both champions, and we get to fight for the first-ever Ring Magazine Women’s Flyweight World Championship. Fireworks are what you can expect on April 9.”

“I am grateful to Goldenboy and everybody making this fight happen,” said Naoko Fujioka. “I believe that my last victory against Sulem Urbina opened the door for this bigger opportunity to fight Marlen Esparza and unify world titles. I’ve never been more excited. I am ready to go to her backyard and win!”

Rosado (25-14-1, 15 KO) reignited his career with a stunning knockout of Bektemir Melikuziev last year, but fell well short in a clash with Jaime Munguia five months later. Mosley (17-4, 10 KO), meanwhile, was last seen dropping a competitive decision to Jason Quigley in May. It’s anyone’s guess why this is at 168 when Rosado’s best work comes at 160 and Mosley’s been a middleweight for the last half-decade.

“I’m excited to get back and start the new year with a bang,” said Gabriel Rosado. “I’m back at 168, where I feel more comfortable. I won’t take Shane Mosley Jr. lightly, this is a big step-up fight for him, and I expect him to be at his best. I’m looking forward to making a run at the super middleweight division, and Shane Jr. is in my way. I respect his father, who is one of the best to do it. So this fight is nothing personal, it’s strictly business, and I plan to get the job done and put on a show for the fans in San Antonio, Texas! Get your popcorn ready, the ‘King’ is back!!!”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to fight on such a great card, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring,” said Shane Mosley, Jr. “This is going to be my first fight in 2022, and I am ready to show fans an exciting show on April 9.”