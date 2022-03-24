Ryan Garcia says all lightweights licking their chops for a shot at George Kambosos Jr, not impressed by his ability

Ryan Garcia is currently scheduled to face Emanuel Tagoe on April 9, but before signing for the fight Garcia engaged his Golden Boy promoter about potentially making a fight against unified champion George Kambosos Jr.

“That’s a fight I definitely would want,” Garcia said on Wednesday’s episode of The DAZN Boxing Show. “There’s a reason everyone’s licking their chops (laughs). Everyone wants all them belts. (Kambosos is an) orthodox fighter, not tricky, kind of just right there. You know everybody’s licking their chops to get those belts (laughs).”

Garcia would also add more, saying that while he’s not trying to disrespect Kambosos win over Teofimo Lopez to win the titles he still thinks it’s obvious that Lopez was compromised which paved the path to his win.

“I don’t want to call it a lucky night,” Garcia said. “When I said the things I said with Chris Mannix, I didn’t mean it as trying to discredit his victory. I’m just calling it how I see it. They asked me a question. I gave my opinion on it. I don’t know him (Lopez), but what I’ve seen in the past, he’s a lot more skilled than what he showed that night. What I seen was a guy that was underestimated and a guy that probably shouldn’t have gotten that big three if everything was correctly (like) Teofimo’s 100 percent and at his top level, I think that he doesn’t get the job done.”