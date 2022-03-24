Tokyo bronze medalist Eumir Marcial joins April 9th Lubin-Fundora card

After a brief sojourn into the pro game ahead of the Tokyo Games, middleweight bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will return to the paid ranks on the April 9th Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora undercard.

Marcial (1-0, 0 KO) stopped both Younes Nemouchi and Arman Darchinyan in Tokyo before narrowly falling to #1-seed Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the semifinals. He looked every bit the prospect he was touted as during his run, and Sean Gibbons calls him the “best” fighter he’s worked with coming out of the amateurs.

He meets Isiah Hart (6-2-1, 4 KO), who’s at or below the level of debut foe Andrew Whitfield. He was last seen getting stopped in six by Francis Hogan.

“I am so excited to return to my professional career, and to be fighting in Viva Las Vegas, where I now live and train, is a great way to get things going again,” said Marcial in a press release.

“I am very comfortable training under the guidance of my boxing coach Jorge Capetillo and my strength and conditioning coach Angel ‘Memo’ Heredia. I would like to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao, MP Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) for all their support.”

The main card will see Tony Harrison fight Sergio Garcia and Bryant Perrella face Kevin Salgado Zambrano.